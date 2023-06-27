Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Livestock Judging camps

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Livestock Judging Team held three judging camps during the month of June.

There were 400 campers from 17 states from across the country that took part in the event.

Campers were taught several selection principles including live market evaluation and animal breeding by Texas A&M Animal Science faculty members.

