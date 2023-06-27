Voices for Children looking for volunteers

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children is in need of volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

Volunteer advocates or CASA volunteers ensure children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Oftentimes, a CASA volunteer is the most consistent presence in a foster child’s life.

Anyone over 21 can apply to become a CASA volunteer and no special education, experience, or background is required. In order to become a CASA volunteer, people must pass background checks, complete training and commit to a 12 to 18 month time serving on a case.

The organization serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Freestone, Leon, Limestone and Madison Counties.

Voices for Children is hosting a meet and greet opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the opportunity.

Thursday, June 29 the organization will be in Navasota at Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

