Ruptured waterline shuts down parts of E. Villa Maria Road

The 12-inch waterline rupture happened during the evening rush hour between Carter Creek Parkway and Briarcrest
It appears a water line ruptured, resulting in the road buckling.
It appears a water line ruptured, resulting in the road buckling.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A ruptured waterline Monday evening forced the closure of E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

The road was closed just after 6:30 p.m. between Briarcrest Drive and Carter Creek Parkway.

A city spokesperson said a 12-inch line broke and crews are working to repair it as quickly as possible.

Almost immediately after it ruptured, police and firefighters were on the scene to help with traffic control, and shortly after that city work crews arrived.

As a result of the rupture, part of the roadway also buckled.

TxDOT crews are also aware of the incident and were asked to be on standby.

