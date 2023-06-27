Ruptured waterline shuts down parts of E. Villa Maria Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A ruptured waterline Monday evening forced the closure of E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

The road was closed just after 6:30 p.m. between Briarcrest Drive and Carter Creek Parkway.

A city spokesperson said a 12-inch line broke and crews are working to repair it as quickly as possible.

Almost immediately after it ruptured, police and firefighters were on the scene to help with traffic control, and shortly after that city work crews arrived.

As a result of the rupture, part of the roadway also buckled.

TxDOT crews are also aware of the incident and were asked to be on standby.

⚠️⚠️⚠️BIG MESS right now on E Villa Maria Rd at Carter Creek Parkway. It appears a water line has ruptured and there is damage to roadway. Police and fire crews are here helping to redirect traffic away from the area. Villa Maria is now closed between Carter Creek and Briarcrest. pic.twitter.com/jGbF0Dzfwz — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 26, 2023

