Wickson Creek SUD implements stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use.
They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek Special Utility District is implementing Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.

They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use. The utility district says most of the high-water use is caused by automatic lawn sprinkler systems.

Under stage 1 restrictions, outdoor irrigation is restricted to two days per week and only during certain hours.

Stage 1 Restrictions:

  • Addresses that end with 0,2,4,6,8 can only water on Saturday and Wednesday (not between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.)
  • Addresses that end with 1,3,5,7,9 can only water on Sunday and Thursday (not between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

Prohibited:

  • Irrigation on days that are not designated for your address
  • Irrigation between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Allowed:

  • Use of automated irrigation systems or handheld irrigation systems with timers
  • Watering and caring for livestock, trees and shrubs
  • Soaking of the house foundation during designated days and timeframe

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

Daily Pledge - St Joseph Elementary – Mrs. Bridges’ class
Daily Pledge - St Joseph Elementary – Mrs. Bridges’ class
Daily Pledge - St Joseph Elementary – Mrs. Knight’s class
Daily Pledge - St Joseph Elementary – Mrs. Knight’s class
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at a home on Westfield Drove near Flowermound Drive.
Police investigation ongoing in College Station neighborhood
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)