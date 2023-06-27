Wickson Creek SUD implements stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek Special Utility District is implementing Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.

They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use. The utility district says most of the high-water use is caused by automatic lawn sprinkler systems.

Under stage 1 restrictions, outdoor irrigation is restricted to two days per week and only during certain hours.

Stage 1 Restrictions:

Addresses that end with 0,2,4,6,8 can only water on Saturday and Wednesday (not between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

Addresses that end with 1,3,5,7,9 can only water on Sunday and Thursday (not between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

Prohibited:

Irrigation on days that are not designated for your address

Irrigation between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Allowed:

Use of automated irrigation systems or handheld irrigation systems with timers

Watering and caring for livestock, trees and shrubs

Soaking of the house foundation during designated days and timeframe

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.