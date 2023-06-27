Wickson Creek SUD implements stage 1 of its drought contingency plan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek Special Utility District is implementing Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.
They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use. The utility district says most of the high-water use is caused by automatic lawn sprinkler systems.
Under stage 1 restrictions, outdoor irrigation is restricted to two days per week and only during certain hours.
Stage 1 Restrictions:
- Addresses that end with 0,2,4,6,8 can only water on Saturday and Wednesday (not between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.)
- Addresses that end with 1,3,5,7,9 can only water on Sunday and Thursday (not between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.)
Prohibited:
- Irrigation on days that are not designated for your address
- Irrigation between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Allowed:
- Use of automated irrigation systems or handheld irrigation systems with timers
- Watering and caring for livestock, trees and shrubs
- Soaking of the house foundation during designated days and timeframe
