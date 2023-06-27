Witts End showcases summer dresses

Summer dresses are in season!
Summer dresses are in season!(kbtx)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Karen Kasper, owner of Witt’s End is sharing the secret to looking and feeling cool this summer. And that secret is a summer dress.

“We probably have the best selection of dresses that we’ve had in 32 years. We have a great selection of price point. We have sleeve length from sleeveless to short sleeve to three quarter. So whatever your occasion, we have you covered, “said Kasper.

The temperature is rising but that doesn’t mean we can’t dress for any occasion as we head out for the day.

Here are some dresses that will upgraded your wardrobe:

Kaftan dresses- they’re functional and most can be size flexible. Some kaftans can also transition as a swimsuit cover up.

Lace or embroidered dresses- these pieces can be dressed up or dressed down depending one the occasion. The detail makes them looks a splurge item, even if it’s a bargain find.

Bamboo knit and cotton- breathable fabrics to help you keep cool during the summer months are key.

All dress styles mentioned above can be found at Witt’s End as well as selected sale items including sportswear and separates on sale for 25% to 40% off.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

“Everybody has this big, grandiose idea of their first home, but you just need to get into what...
Buy a home, start building your wealth
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Real Estate with Chery Ruffino
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Brazos Valley Museum Trail
THE THR3E(Recurring) - HIV Testing day with Healthpoint BCS