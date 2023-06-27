Witts End showcases summer dresses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Karen Kasper, owner of Witt’s End is sharing the secret to looking and feeling cool this summer. And that secret is a summer dress.

“We probably have the best selection of dresses that we’ve had in 32 years. We have a great selection of price point. We have sleeve length from sleeveless to short sleeve to three quarter. So whatever your occasion, we have you covered, “said Kasper.

The temperature is rising but that doesn’t mean we can’t dress for any occasion as we head out for the day.

Here are some dresses that will upgraded your wardrobe:

Kaftan dresses- they’re functional and most can be size flexible. Some kaftans can also transition as a swimsuit cover up.

Lace or embroidered dresses- these pieces can be dressed up or dressed down depending one the occasion. The detail makes them looks a splurge item, even if it’s a bargain find.

Bamboo knit and cotton- breathable fabrics to help you keep cool during the summer months are key.

All dress styles mentioned above can be found at Witt’s End as well as selected sale items including sportswear and separates on sale for 25% to 40% off.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.