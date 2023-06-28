Aggieland Humane Society offering discounted adoptions this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, this weekend is a good time to do it.

Aggieland Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer $10 adoption fees.

“Many animal shelters across the country are experiencing a space crisis and Aggieland Humane Society is no different,” Aggieland Humane Society wrote in an email. “We hope our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s National Adoption Weekend will boost adoption numbers so that we continue to save the lives of those who need it most.”

The reduced fee will be offered on Friday and Saturday. All animals will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, and a microchip.

No appointments are necessary to adopt.

Aggieland Humane Society will be open on June 30 from 12 to 5 p.m. and July 1 from 12 to 3 p.m.

