Aggieland Humane Society offering discounted adoptions this weekend

If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, this weekend is a good time to do it.
If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, this weekend is a good time to do it.(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, this weekend is a good time to do it.

Aggieland Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer $10 adoption fees.

“Many animal shelters across the country are experiencing a space crisis and Aggieland Humane Society is no different,” Aggieland Humane Society wrote in an email. “We hope our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s National Adoption Weekend will boost adoption numbers so that we continue to save the lives of those who need it most.”

The reduced fee will be offered on Friday and Saturday. All animals will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, and a microchip.

No appointments are necessary to adopt.

Aggieland Humane Society will be open on June 30 from 12 to 5 p.m. and July 1 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service
Highlights: Bombers and Cane Cutters called no contest
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service- News Three At Six
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service