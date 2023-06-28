Aggies Face Virginia Cavaliers in Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Virginia Cavaliers as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, ESPN announced today.

The Aggies travel to Charlottesville, Virginia for a 6:15 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at UVa’s John Paul Jones Arena.

Both teams advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament with the Cavaliers dropping a 68-67 decision to Furman in the first round and the Aggies falling to Penn State in the opening round. In the final 2023 Associated Press poll, the Cavaliers were No. 14 while the Aggies were No. 17.

It will be just the second meeting between the two schools with the Aggies winning the only other meeting, 60-59, at the 1962 Arkansas State Holiday Tournament in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

