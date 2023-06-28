Bombers game called “no contest” after techincal difficulites with the lights
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers and Acadiana Cane Cutters game Tuesday night was ruled a “no contest” because it was called off after the left field lights wouldn’t turn on.
The Cane Cutters led by 5-2 after four innings, but since the game didn’t make it through five innings it’s a no contest. The Texas Collegiate League doesn’t play make up games.
The Bombers return to action on Thursday night hosting the Baton Rouge Rougarou.
