Bombers game called “no contest” after techincal difficulites with the lights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers and Acadiana Cane Cutters game Tuesday night was ruled a “no contest” because it was called off after the left field lights wouldn’t turn on.

The Cane Cutters led by 5-2 after four innings, but since the game didn’t make it through five innings it’s a no contest. The Texas Collegiate League doesn’t play make up games.

The Bombers return to action on Thursday night hosting the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

Bombers game is being delayed because the lights won’t come on.



Cane Cutters lead 5-2 in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/pBxE074XT5 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) June 28, 2023

