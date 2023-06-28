Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.

County commissioners received results from a study that showed areas that were lacking reception or didn’t have any broadband services.

Residents have grown frustrated with the reception in the county.

Heather Doyle and her family have lived in Bryan for over five years and say how crucial good connectivity is.

“In this day and age, I feel like this should not be happening,” Doyle said.

Doyle’s husband Steve said they’ve switched cellular carriers multiple times hoping that would fix their service issues.

“We had Cricket, we’ve done Verizon and now we’re on T-Mobile, and I can’t say that anyone has been better than the others,” he said.

After seeing the results of the survey, Brazos County Commissioners say it’s a priority to bring more cellular towers to the county.

