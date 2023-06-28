Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.

County commissioners received results from a study that showed areas that were lacking reception or didn’t have any broadband services.

Residents have grown frustrated with the reception in the county.

Heather Doyle and her family have lived in Bryan for over five years and say how crucial good connectivity is.

“In this day and age, I feel like this should not be happening,” Doyle said.

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)

Doyle’s husband Steve said they’ve switched cellular carriers multiple times hoping that would fix their service issues.

“We had Cricket, we’ve done Verizon and now we’re on T-Mobile, and I can’t say that anyone has been better than the others,” he said.

After seeing the results of the survey, Brazos County Commissioners say it’s a priority to bring more cellular towers to the county.

Related Stories
Broadband study presented to Brazos County Commissioners

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, this weekend is a good time to do it.
Aggieland Humane Society offering discounted adoptions this weekend
Highlights: Bombers and Cane Cutters called no contest
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service- News Three At Six
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service