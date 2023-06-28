Bryan hosts American Quarter Horse Association youth seminar and equestrian events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Youth from all over the world are in Bryan-College Station this week for two big American Quarter Horse Association events.

The Youth Excellence Seminar is happening from June 29 until July 1 at the Brazos County Expo.

The Youth Excellence Seminar welcomes AQHYA members and nonmembers, ages 10 to 18, to experience this three-day, fun-packed event that offers valuable leadership skills, inspiring speakers and AQHYA governance items.

YES is running in conjunction with the 2023 American Quarter Horse Association Youth World Cup, an international youth equestrian event. The Youth World Cup is also being held at the Brazos County Expo from June 26 to July 8.

This year teams from 20+ countries with over 150 youth riders will compete in Bryan, uniting languages and cultures from around the world. These teams will travel with coaches, families and friends, and Bryan is expected to welcome over 500 international visitors during the competition dates.

The Youth World Cup invites the community to come watch the competition at the Brazos County Expo. For a full schedule of events, visit the Youth World Cup website.

