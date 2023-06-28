Bryan police: deceased person in vacant building likely died from natural causes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department says the person found deceased Monday morning in a vacant building on Texas Avenue appears to have died from natural causes based on autopsy findings and there are no signs of foul play.

The body was found just after 10 a.m. by someone at a nearby business.

No name has been publicly shared.

Officers are in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue investigating a suspicious death. Please avoid the area. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/8m6PNBfhlo — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.