Bryan police: deceased person in vacant building likely died from natural causes

Bryan Police began investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department says the person found deceased Monday morning in a vacant building on Texas Avenue appears to have died from natural causes based on autopsy findings and there are no signs of foul play.

The body was found just after 10 a.m. by someone at a nearby business.

No name has been publicly shared.

