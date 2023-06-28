Dadonov signs 2-year deal with Dallas Stars instead of becoming a free agent

The Dallas Stars have signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a $4.5 million, two-year contract
Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) moves the puck as Seattle Kraken left wing Jared...
Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) moves the puck as Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) defends during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle. Dadanov has signed a new contract with the Stars. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a $4.5 million, two-year contract on Tuesday.

Dadonov appeared in 23 regular-season games and 16 playoff games for the Stars after being acquired from Montreal in a trade on Feb. 26. He could have become an unrestricted free agent.

"Re-signing Evgenii was high on our priority list,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “He was a key player for us down the stretch, and he elevated his game on the big stage during the playoffs. We’re happy to get a deal done that works for both sides.”

The 34-year-old Dadonov had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 73 games overall for Montreal and Dallas during the regular season. He had 10 points in the playoffs, when the Stars made it to the Western Conference final.

Dadonov has 298 points (131 goals) in 486 regular-season contests over nine NHL seasons with Dallas, Montreal, Vegas, Ottawa and Florida. The Russian native was originally selected by Florida in the third round (71st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

