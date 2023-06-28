Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station Mayor Larry J. Ringer has died at 85.

The City of College Station announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

Heavily involved with his community, Ringer served as College Station’s mayor from 1986 to 1995. Before that he served as a city councilman from 1976 to1984 and was a professor emeritus in Texas A&M’s Department of Statistics.

Ringer was instrumental in creating the College Station Library in 1987, which was later re-named in his honor in 2004.

Services have not yet been announced.

With deep sorrow, we express our sincere condolences to the family and many friends of former mayor Larry J. Ringer, who passed away this morning at age 85. https://t.co/p6yFLpp7hM pic.twitter.com/DoZGFG1MPD — College Station (@CityofCS) June 28, 2023

