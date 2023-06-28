Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85

The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85(City of College Station)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station Mayor Larry J. Ringer has died at 85.

The City of College Station announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

Heavily involved with his community, Ringer served as College Station’s mayor from 1986 to 1995. Before that he served as a city councilman from 1976 to1984 and was a professor emeritus in Texas A&M’s Department of Statistics.

Ringer was instrumental in creating the College Station Library in 1987, which was later re-named in his honor in 2004.

Services have not yet been announced.

