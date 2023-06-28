Know the importance of HIV Testing Day with HealthPoint BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Healthpoint BCS says knowing your HIV status is an important part of taking care of yourself and others.

Brandy Stewart, Service Line Director with HealthPoint, joined The Three to share some insights from her work on National HIV Testing Day.

“The first step is knowing your status. Getting HIV tested is so easy,” said Stewart. “I like to tell my patients that it’s kind of like getting your mammogram every year or getting your pap smear, or getting your prostate screenings.”

“Some people they may want to get tested a little bit more often than others. That is the first step in HIV care is just knowing your status. And then after that, you know, hey, if something comes back positive, the wonderful thing about this community is that we have so many resources for you,” Stewart explained.

The benefit of getting a test is getting the results on the same day.

“You leave with a prescription and you leave with a plan. We have everything and we take care of everything. And that’s the wonderful thing. HIV today is not the HIV that we had in 1980 or 1990,” said Stewart.

Stewart says there have been so many advancements in the treatment of HIV.

“Now, it’s completely treatable. It is a chronic condition that we treat just like we do diabetes. The first step to knowing anything, is knowing your status,” said Stewart.

