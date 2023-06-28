A local artist shares inspiration found in nature

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Artist Maggie Walker Nelson is the artist of a series called “Strange, Beautiful Plants” being featured at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

“It is about living in the West and knowing that with harsh circumstances like sunlight, lack of water, very poor soil, still beautiful things come from them,” said Walker. “And that’s what I try to highlight in the show. I used to want to be a scientific illustrator and I had a job doing that and I realized that wasn’t very much fun.”

“I enjoy plants and nature and so I try to paint them life-size so you can experience them, too. I remove the background so you can see the shadows and the shape of the plants.”

Walker Nelson says her inspiration came from her personal experience living in the West.

“It came about living in the west of Texas and not a whole lot to look at. No trees, not much going on as far as mountains or scenery and there were these big giant, beautiful plants that were taller than people,” she said.

Walker was mesmerized by the plants that were taller than buildings and were able to live for hundreds of years.

When you visit the Arts Council, you will also be able to see Walker’s “West (of Eden)” exhibit, where she celebrates the beauty of every day life.

“It’s kind of like the people in the West. We end up being strange and beautiful with our circumstances,” Walker said.

Walker says the experience of having her work showcased in the Arts Council gallery has been amazing.

“Working with the Arts Council is important because they reach out to the community. They have classes, they have opportunities for people to learn and to grow,” said Walker. “It’s really great that they bring art to you in this community.”

Walker’s work will be shown in the gallery until August 5.

