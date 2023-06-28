Milam County K9 team completes their first shift

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responders Salute goes out to Milam County K9 Handler Deputy Josh Perez and his new partner Levi.

The two recently completed the K9 Handlers course in Boerne, Texas.

Some of the topics covered in the course included narcotics detection and tracking.

The team began their first shift on Monday.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

Officer Eric Crosby was recently selected as the 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the...
Brenham police officer named 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year
Captain Will Wheeler
Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Firefighters nominated for Huntsville Item’s Reader’s Choice Awards
Brenham Police Department names new assistant police chief
Lloyd Powell promoted to Brenham Assistant Chief of Police.
Brenham Police Department names new assistant police chief