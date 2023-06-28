Pick the perfect berry at Fore Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Danny Fore grew up on the farm on Jackrabbit Lane in Bryan.

Years later, he returned and started to grow his own crops, starting with blackberries.

Originally planted in 2020, his blackberry plants are now in full bloom and he’s sharing them with everyone in the community.

When you visit Fore Farms, you’ll be given a red, plastic bucket to collect your berries.

“You just come out and pick what you want and when you get through picking, come back to the shed and we’ll weigh them out,” Fore said.

Fore says blackberry picking is fun for the whole family.

“We have lots of little kids come out. They can pick and eat whatever they want and of course the little kids have blackberry juice all over their face and hand by the end of the day. They have a good time,” he said.

You can visit Fore Farms to pick your own berries on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm.

“I produce so much that I can’t eat it all and can’t give enough of it away, so I want to let everyone else come and enjoy and have a good meal,” Fore said.

Fore says he uses his extra berries to make jams, jellies, or a delicious blackberry cobbler.

“My mom has some old recipes that I keep with, to keep the tradition going. I hope everybody has a good time and comes out to see us,” Fore said.

