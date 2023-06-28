Police looking for missing College Station teens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teens.

Le’Ashtian Blanks, 16, and Joe Armendariz-Barnes, 16, were last seen on Monday evening on Harvey Road in College Station.

They are believed to be together, and could still be in the local area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

The @CSTXPolice is looking for two missing children last seen on Monday June 26th. Please share! pic.twitter.com/dyqqKxpY61 — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) June 28, 2023

