Police looking for missing College Station teens

The two 16-year-olds were last seen in College Station.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teens.

Le’Ashtian Blanks, 16, and Joe Armendariz-Barnes, 16, were last seen on Monday evening on Harvey Road in College Station.

They are believed to be together, and could still be in the local area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

