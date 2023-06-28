BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to get some practice in ahead of dove season and help out some young adults in the Brazos Valley, here’s an event just for you.

Pull! for the children of Still Creek Ranch is a fundraiser that executive director James Inmon says is all about the kids.

The out-of-the-box idea has been a staple for the past five years.

“It’s fun, there’s 10 stations. There’s 50 birds and it’s fast-paced. It will test even really good shooters. But if you’re a novice like me, you can still bust a few clays and have a good time. And we’re raising money to do the things out at the ranch that we need to do in the lives of kids,” said Inmon.

Still Creek provides a loving family and safe home to children in need while also providing them tools to end generational cycles of homelessness and crime.

The event is Aug. 7, with the first pull at 8 a.m. For more information on how to register, click here.

