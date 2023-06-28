Pull! For the Children of Still Creek Ranch

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to get some practice in ahead of dove season and help out some young adults in the Brazos Valley, here’s an event just for you.

Pull! for the children of Still Creek Ranch is a fundraiser that executive director James Inmon says is all about the kids.

The out-of-the-box idea has been a staple for the past five years.

“It’s fun, there’s 10 stations. There’s 50 birds and it’s fast-paced. It will test even really good shooters. But if you’re a novice like me, you can still bust a few clays and have a good time. And we’re raising money to do the things out at the ranch that we need to do in the lives of kids,” said Inmon.

Still Creek provides a loving family and safe home to children in need while also providing them tools to end generational cycles of homelessness and crime.

The event is Aug. 7, with the first pull at 8 a.m. For more information on how to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khanh Phan
College Station woman receives 45 year prison sentence for murder
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at a home on Westfield Drove near Flowermound Drive.
Police respond to incident in College Station neighborhood
One juvenile was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence, and the second juvenile was...
Navasota police nab two juveniles accused of robbery
They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use.
Wickson Creek SUD implements stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
The car temperature surpassed 140 degrees within just minutes of keeping the doors closed.
Experts warn about hot car dangers for kids and pets amid heat wave
Focus at Four: Keeping your pets safe during a heat wave
Focus at Four: Keeping your pets safe in a heat wave
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: Hullabaloo U instructor of the year