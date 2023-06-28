Sam Houston’s Chadwick transfers to Georgia

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Sam Houston baseball player Clayton Chadwick announced that he’s committed to Georgia.

Chadwick announced earlier that he was entering the transfer portal and he’s now ready to join the SEC for his final year of eligibility.

Chadwick has been with the Bearkats for four seasons, starting in three of them.

In 2023, he started in 62 games producing 66 hits, 48 RBI, and 10 home runs and only committing 3 errors.

📍Athens. Blessed and excited for this opportunity #godawgs pic.twitter.com/FUKkFgIyDa — Clayton Chadwick (@ClaytonChad08) June 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.