SEC Announces 2024 Conference Opponents for Women's Basketball
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The SEC unveiled the league opponents for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team which is set to host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt during the 2024 conference slate.
Last season, the Aggies ended the year on a high note, winning their first two games of the SEC Tournament to become the first ever 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals. They will host both the reigning SEC Champions (South Carolina) and National Champions (LSU) at Reed Arena during the home slate.
A&M will enter its second season under head coach Joni Taylor and will play Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee on the road.
New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.
2024 Conference Home Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
LSU
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
2024 Conference Away Opponents
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Missouri
Tennessee
