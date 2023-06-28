SEC Announces 2024 Conference Opponents for Women's Basketball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The SEC unveiled the league opponents for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team which is set to host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt during the 2024 conference slate.

Last season, the Aggies ended the year on a high note, winning their first two games of the SEC Tournament to become the first ever 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals. They will host both the reigning SEC Champions (South Carolina) and National Champions (LSU) at Reed Arena during the home slate.

A&M will enter its second season under head coach Joni Taylor and will play Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee on the road.

New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

2024 Conference Home Opponents

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

LSU

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

2024 Conference Away Opponents

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Missouri

Tennessee

