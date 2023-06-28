Terry Price Celebration of Life service on Saturday July 8

Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Celebration of Life Service is going to be held for Terry Price on Saturday, July 8 at Central Baptist Church in College Station according to the Texas A&M football’s Twitter account.

The Texas A&M Family is invited to join Terry’s family to celebrate his life. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with a service set to start at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Coach Price to establish a Terry Price Memorial Fund at http://12thManFoundation.com.

There will also be a campus drive-by for TP on Saturday, July 8. More information to come soon.

Price, who was a former player and an assistant coach died last week.

