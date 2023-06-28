Texas A&M finishes No. 24 in 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M placed No. 24 overall in the final 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. Texas A&M has now finished in the top 25 of the Directors’ Cup 17 straight times.

“The mission of Texas A&M Athletics is to create opportunities through championship athletics and I’m extremely proud of the hard work by our student-athletes, coaches and staff throughout the 2022-23 school year,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It was gratifying to see the women’s tennis and women’s golf teams win SEC Championships, men’s basketball and baseball play in SEC Championship games, and three teams finish in the top five nationally. While we are constantly pushing for more consistent success at the highest level, seventeen straight years in the top 25 of the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup is an amazing run of consistency, and I’m certain that greater years are in our future.”

Fourteen of Texas A&M’s 19 NCAA-sponsored athletics programs contributed points to the final standings, including top five efforts by women’s golf (No. 3), women’s outdoor track & field (No. 5) and women’s tennis (No. 5).

At the conference level, the SEC led all Division I conferences with eight institutions in the top-25 – Florida (5th), Tennessee (6th), Georgia (7th), LSU (9th), Alabama (12th), Arkansas (13th), Kentucky (18th) and Texas A&M (24th).

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.