Treat of the Day: Hullabaloo U instructor of the year
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Carol Binzer, director of administrative services in the department of residence life, was named the 2023 Hullabaloo U Instructor of the Year.
Hullabaloo U is Texas A&M’s first-year experience course that is required for all first-year students.
Carol was selected from a pool of 113 instructors and more than 160 nominations.
Her ability to develop community and her genuine care and concern for her first-year students are just some of the many reasons Carol’s students nominated her.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.