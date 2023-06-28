Treat of the Day: Hullabaloo U instructor of the year

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Carol Binzer, director of administrative services in the department of residence life, was named the 2023 Hullabaloo U Instructor of the Year.

Hullabaloo U is Texas A&M’s first-year experience course that is required for all first-year students.

Carol was selected from a pool of 113 instructors and more than 160 nominations.

Her ability to develop community and her genuine care and concern for her first-year students are just some of the many reasons Carol’s students nominated her.

Treat of the Day
