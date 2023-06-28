Watch monarch butterflies fill the skies at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monarch butterflies will once again fill the skies at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

Their annual fundraiser, Wish Upon a Butterfly, is happening on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Museum.

This year, festivities begin inside the Museum where guests can make a “wish keepsake” and other butterfly crafts before receiving their purchased butterflies outside from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for release.

There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages at the event. The Texas A&M Garden Club will be present to distribute seeds, butterfly plants, and discuss butterfly gardening. The Master Naturalists, the Texas A&M Honey Bee Lab, and others will also have educational booths.

One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes admission inside the Museum, where visitors can enjoy the observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments, activities, and other Museum exhibits.

Plus, guests who come to the event in a butterfly or caterpillar theme costume will receive a surprise gift.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Museum and support free admission to the Museum for active-duty enlisted personnel and their families from now through Labor Day.

If you are unable to attend or pick-up your butterfly, Museum staff will also release purchased butterflies upon request. While supplies last, butterflies will also be available for purchase at the event.

For more information on how to be a sponsor, or to purchase a butterfly, call 979-776-2195.

