Wellborn SUD in Stage 1 of drought contingency plan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wellborn Special Utility District is asking its customers to voluntarily limit irrigation to three days a week.

The utility district implemented Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan on June 1st.

Designated Watering Day Designated Watering Time Address Ends In: Sunday NO WATERING 4 a.m. Sunday - 6 p.m. Monday None - system recovery day Monday 6 p.m. Monday - 4 a.m. Tuesday Even Numbers (0,2,4,6,8) Tuesday 6 p.m. Tuesday - 4 a.m. Wednesday Odd Numbers (1,3,5,7,9) Wednesday 6 p.m. Wednesday - 4 a.m. Thursday Even Numbers (0,2,4,6,8) Thursday 6 p.m. Thursday - 4 a.m. Friday Odd Numbers (1,3,5,7,9) Friday 6 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Saturday Even Numbers (0,2,4,6,8) Saturday 6 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Sunday Odd Numbers (1,3,5,7,9)

