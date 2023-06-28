Women’s Hoops to Take on Wake Forest in ACC/SEC Challenge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - ESPN announced on Wednesday that Texas A&M women’s basketball will be traveling to Wake Forest as part of the inaugural 2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge.

The matchup will take place at 8 p.m. CT inside of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake went 17-17 last season and advanced to the second round of the WNIT.

The Demon Deacons lead the all-time series, 1-0. The lone game between the two programs took place on Nov. 23, 2007, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, where Wake Forest came out on top, 53-46.

The ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced in the Fall.

