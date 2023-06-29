COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following has been shared by Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Marketing and Communications:

The Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets has released its march-in schedule for the 2023 football season. As in years past, the Corps will conduct a march-in prior to kickoff for every home football game.

The iconic Corps of Cadets go far toward shaping the Aggie gameday experience. To honor tradition and the university’s roots as a military institution, the presence of the 2,200 members can be felt as they make their way through campus. Notable groups that will participate in the march-ins include the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Parsons Mounted Cavalry and the university’s mascot, Reveille X.

March-in routes will vary by game to ensure every Aggie fan, spectator and guest has the opportunity to see the Corps of Cadets. The following is the schedule:

New Mexico vs Texas A&M, Sept. 2: Campus march

University of Louisiana Monroe vs Texas A&M Sept. 16: Campus march

Auburn vs Texas A&M, Sept. 23: Aggie Park march

Alabama vs Texas A&M, Oct. 7: Campus march

South Carolina vs Texas A&M, Oct. 28: Kyle Field march-in

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M, Nov. 11: Veterans Review, Simpson Drill Field

Abilene Christian University vs Texas A&M, Nov. 18: West campus march

To maximize the game-day experience for all Aggies and visitors, the 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field. The South Carolina game on Oct. 28 is the only game during the 2023 season in which the Corps will march into the stadium. During this game, the Corps will be joined by hundreds of former cadets who will march as part of the Corps of Cadets Association’s Rally to the Guidons event.

Last season, the Corps marched into Kyle Field for three of the six home games.

The march-in schedule for upcoming seasons will be determined in conjunction with Athletics and Texas A&M once football dates are set. Timelines and march-in routes for each game will be posted when details are finalized at tx.ag/CorpsEvents.

All - Commandant here.



If you have been to a march in on Kyle Field anytime in the last decade, you’ll realize that your mental image and reality are vastly different.



The Corps has been marching into a basically empty Kyle Field stands for quite some time. — The Commandant (@TAMUCommandant) June 28, 2023

