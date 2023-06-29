CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Everyone is invited to attend the 27th Annual Community-Wide Elizabeth Lutheran Church July 3rd Celebration & Fireworks Display.

The event is on Monday, July 3 at Elizabeth Lutheran Church, on Highway 21 East and CR 307 in Caldwell from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be food truck vendors, live music, games, inflatables, a raffle, a silent auction, and much more.

It’s free admission to the event and dance.

You can bring your lawn chairs and relax while you enjoy live music and view the fireworks display to close out the evening.

A shuttle service will be provided from Caldwell High School. Handicap parking is available at the church.

All proceeds from the event go to Elizabeth Lutheran Church.

