93 Aggies Named to Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 93 student-athletes on the 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
The 2023 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from eight different sports. The Aggies have totaled 90-or-more student-athletes on the spring honor roll for the fourth-consecutive year.
“It is an honor for the Center for Student-Athlete Services to continue working with our student-athletes who remain committed to academic excellence,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said.
Men’s track & field boasted the most student-athletes of all Texas A&M spring sports with 28, while women’s track & field was second with 25.
The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Texas A&M Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
Baseball (11)
Nathan Dettmer – Kinesiology
Robert Hogan – Sport Management
William Johnston – Finance
Brett Minnich – Sport Management
Jack Moss – Finance
Ryan Prager – Finance
Bradley Rudis – Agricultural Leadership & Development
Ryan Targac – Kinesiology
Jordan Thompson – University Studies Leadership
Matt Tucker – Sport Management
Trevor Werner – Sport Management
Men’s Golf (6)
Matthew Denton – Finance
John Heidelbaugh – Finance
Phichaksn Maichon – Sport Management
Evan Myers – Marketing
William Paysse – Sport Management
Vishnu Sadagopan – Business Honors
Women’s Golf (6)
Lana Calibuso‐Kwee – Business Administration
Hailee Cooper – Sport Management
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio – Communication
Lauren Nguyen – Allied Health
Jennie Park – Communication
Zoe Slaughter – Psychology
Softball (5)
Shaylee Ackerman – Public Health
Trinity Cannon – Accounting
Morgan Smith – Biomedical Sciences
Grace Uribe – Psychology
Rylen Wiggins – Sport Management
Men’s Tennis (8)
Luke Casper – Marketing
Guido Marson – Accounting
Giulio Perego – Sport Management
Pierce Rollins – Management
Matthis Liblanc Ross – Sport Management
Noah Schachter – Sport Management
Stefan Storch – Sport Management
William Taylor – Business Honors
Women’s Tennis (4)
Jayci Goldsmith – Human Resource Development
Kayal Gownder – Biomedical Engineering
Elise Robbins – Allied Health
Mary Stoiana – Sport Management
Men’s Track & Field (28)
Joseph Benn – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
Cooper Cawthra – University Studies Business
Allon Clay – Finance
Kirk Collins – Recreation, Parks & Tourism Science
Colton Colonna – Materials Science & Engineering
Zachary Davis – Management Information Systems
Omajuwa Etiwe – Psychology
Bryce Foster – Sport Management
Samuel Hankins – Sport Management
Hunter Harrison – Agricultural Leadership & Development
Gavin Hoffpauir – Entrepreneurial Leadership
Joseph Hohne – Construction Science
Siddharth Jayaraman – Chemical Engineering
Patrick Johnson – Advanced International Affairs
Felipe Medrado – Management
Caleb Murdock – Finance
Caden Norris – Nutrition
Alessio Pirruccio – Biology
Sam Presnal – Finance
Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering
Christian Rosales – Construction Science
Connor Schulman – University Studies Business
Ashton Schwartzman – Sport Management
Robert Whitmarsh – Materials Science & Engineering
Ishmel Williams – Kinesiology
Cutler Zamzow – Animal Science
Andrew Zapata – Construction Science
Victor Zuniga – Recreation, Parks & Tourism Science
Women’s Track & Field (25)
Heather Abadie – Kinesiology
Julia Abell – Hospitality Management
Allyson Andress – Education
Katelyn Buckley – Education
Nicole Chastain – Kinesiology
Lianna Davidson – Marketing
Victoria De La Garza – Animal Science
Lamara Distin – Sport Management
Jacie Droddy – Allied Health
Emma Ellis – Biomedical Sciences
Katelyn Fairchild – Kinesiology
Laura Fairchild – Construction Science
Gemma Goddard – Computer Science
Bailey Goggans – Biomedical Sciences
Megan Hopper – Animal Science
Maci Irons – Kinesiology
Semira Killebrew – University Studies Race Gender & Ethnicity
Paige Lemonia – Economics
Madeline Livingston – Accounting
Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering
Grace Plain – Nutrition
Mikenna Robinson – Sociology
Mary Rodriguez – Allied Health
Abbey Santoro – Sport Management
Kennedy Wade – Industrial Engineering
