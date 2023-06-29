AAA: Take precautions before record breaking holiday travel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th of July holiday weekend is looking to be another record breaking travel year.

Josh Zuber with AAA says they’re anticipating the highest volume total travel on record since the year 2000.

“So for this year, we’re looking at a total of about 3.8 million Texans traveling 50 miles or more away from home. That’s up 5% from last year,” said Zuber.

Those numbers exceed the record numbers hit in 2019, and this includes travel by planes, trains and automobiles.

“Most people will be driving to their destination. We’re truly anticipating to come to the rescue of nearly 21,000 Texans over the Independence Day holiday weekend. The biggest calls we’re going to be getting is going to be for dead batteries, flat tires and engine trouble.”

Zuber says these issues can be circumvented by taking preventative measures before hitting the road.

“Make a good B.E.T. that you’ll arrive safely. That stands for check your battery, engine as well as your tires.

Take the time to look at your battery and make sure it’s three years old or newer. While you’re under the hood, check out the engine to make sure there are no visible cracks on the hoses and don’t forget to check the tread on those tires. Keep in mind you can also get a professional to do a thorough check for you.

“If you don’t have a trusted mechanic we have a free resource anybody can use to find a AAA approved automotive repair facility on our website.”

Zuber says there’s also a record number of teen drivers on the road as well.

“The 100 deadliest days for teen drivers is that time frame between Memorial Day through Labor Day. So we’re right in the middle of it, and that’s unfortunately when we see a dramatic increase in the number of teens involved,” said Zuber.

This is why, he says, parents need to make sure they explain road safety before the holiday.

The top reasons why teens crash is speeding, distractions and not wearing seatbelts.

Zuber suggests parents go one step further than just talk to teens about the dangers in driving.

“Teach by example. Establish a parent team driving agreement and follow graduated drivers licensing laws.”

