Baylor Scott & White-College Station gives heat safety advice

By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Barret Curnutte, an emergency physician at Baylor Scott & White gave some advice Thursday on how to stay safe while spending time outdoors.

Curnutte says if you are planning to be outdoors, it is important to make sure you are prepared.

He also mentions having access to water and air conditioning are good ways to avoid heat exhaustion.

“Any outdoor activity at this level of heat and humidity puts you at risk,” he said. “It would be ideal if you are doing your exercise or your activities in the morning or in the evening after the sun goes down.”

He says if you start to have symptoms like a headache, nausea, weakness, or you’re generally not feeling well, to get out of the heat and monitor yourself.

“If you’re having major changes in your mental status or other significant medical problems, you need to call your local EMS provider.”

