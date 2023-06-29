B/CS Chamber member honored with statewide award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A member of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce was honored with a prestigious statewide award.

Royce Hickman, the Community Liaison for the B/CS Chamber was given the 2023 Marvin Hurley Award. This is the highest honor of the Texas Chamber of Commerce industry.

The award is presented annually to people who have contributed significantly to the Chamber of Commerce profession.

