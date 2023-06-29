B/CS Chamber member honored with statewide award

The Marvin Hurley Award is the highest honor of the Texas Chamber of Commerce industry
The Marvin Hurley Award is the highest honor of the Texas Chamber of Commerce industry(B/CS Chamber of Commerce)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A member of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce was honored with a prestigious statewide award.

Royce Hickman, the Community Liaison for the B/CS Chamber was given the 2023 Marvin Hurley Award. This is the highest honor of the Texas Chamber of Commerce industry.

The award is presented annually to people who have contributed significantly to the Chamber of Commerce profession.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
The two 16-year-olds were last seen in College Station.
Police looking for missing College Station teens
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85
Mountain View prison in Gatesville on September 19, 2019.
Inmates are dying in stifling Texas prisons, but the state seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death
Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service

Latest News

RELLIS campus hosting 4th annual drive-in firework, drone show
Cool down on the 4th of July at pools, splash pads across town
New electric buses coming to Texas A&M in 2025
Thursday Night Weather Update - June 29
Dr. Barret Curnutte at Baylor Scott and White gave some advice Thursday on how to stay safe...
Baylor Scott & White-College Station gives heat safety advice