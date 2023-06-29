Brazos County businesses honored by Bryan Rotary Club at luncheon

By Julia Lewis
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several businesses in Brazos County were celebrated Wednesday for their success and rapid growth.

The Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards luncheon was hosted at the Ice House on Main in Downtown Bryan.

The Bryan Rotary/Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement is given to a longtime business in the community that has had continued success. Dudley Construction, LLC received this award for 2023.

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Launch Award was also presented. This recognizes a new business that has made a huge impact on the Brazos Valley Community. FluxWorks, LLC was honored with this award.

The prestigious Bryan Rotary 10 Awards are presented to the top 10 fastest-growing small businesses.

This year’s top 10 winners include:

  • FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals
  • Swan Stonarts, Ltd.
  • Fidelis Creative Agency
  • DUDLEY- Geotechnical, Structural and Environmental Engineering
  • Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage
  • Dietz Consulting, LLC
  • Premier Countertop Design
  • CEO Technologies
  • D4 Land Services
  • Magruder Homes

