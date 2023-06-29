Bryan ISD School Board approves upgrades to infrastructure

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Bryan ISD School Board approved upgrades to elementary schools earlier this month.

These improvements include bathroom upgrades, pavement repairs, and construction of shade structures to cover playgrounds at Crockett and Navarro elementary schools.

“Our bigger projects are already ongoing, now we’re into the smaller projects that will take a lot of coordination,” said Paul Buckner, Director of Construction at Bryan ISD. “We’re just looking forward to working through some more and getting more upgrades to the campuses across the district.”

Construction on the shade covers will begin this fall while the remaining improvements will begin the summer of 2024.

These upgrades were approved by voters and will be funded with 2020 bonds.

