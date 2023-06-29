Casa Mangiare expanding menu, extending hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Casa Mangiare officially opened its doors on Friday, May 5.

Since then, Regis Cerutti says they’ve been working with a condensed menu to get their kitchen staff up to speed.

“We had to open and train our kitchen to perform well, so we’ve had a small menu,” he said.

Starting July 4, Casa Mangiare is expanding its menu with tons of new, mouth watering appetizers and entrees.

“Now we have a full menu available, so more selections of seafood as well. Couple of seafood options we are going to have are fresh oysters, seafood towers, king crab legs, just fresh seafood coming to the restaurant. That’s very exciting,” Cerutti said.

The restaurant is also extending its hours to include lunch hours.

Cerutti says the current fan favorite on the menu is the handmade pasta, especially the Lobster Pasta.

He also says they have an extensive cocktail selection at the restaurant.

“We make everything at the bar from scratch. We can do any classic cocktail you want,” Cerutti said.

Casa Mangiare also has more than 200 wines to choose from.

“6% of our wine is going to be Italian. We have any wine for any region in the world. If you are a fan of any wine, we have it here for you.”

You can visit Casa Mangiare for dinner seven nights a week. Make a reservation here.

