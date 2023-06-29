College Station athlete returns home after winning medals at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County athlete recently returned home after winning two medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Allison Dohrman, of College Station, brought home the silver and bronze medals in cycling.

She competed alongside just over 200 athletes.

Wednesday, community members gathered at Jack & Dorothy Miller Park in College Station to welcome Allison home and celebrate her accomplishments.

Those close to her say not only did she represent the Brazos Valley well, but also the Lone Star State.

“What she has done has gone above and beyond what we ask of most of our athletes. She really was determined and she used a lot of her skills and her independence, and she literally went the distance,” said Randi Daniel.

Allison says she’s looking forward to bringing home the gold in the next competition.

