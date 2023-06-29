Cool down on the 4th of July at pools, splash pads across town

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you are needing a place to cool off on the 4th of July, some pools across College Station have different hours.

The Adamson Lagoon Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on the 4th.

The Fun for All Playground splash pad and the W.A. Tarrow splash pad will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cindy Hallaran pool will be closed on the 4th of July.

