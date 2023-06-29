Drought trying to creep back into the Brazos Valley

Abnormally dry conditions return to western counties
Brazos Valley Drought Monitor - June 29
Brazos Valley Drought Monitor - June 29(kbtx)
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. While portions of the Brazos Valley managed to see some rain last week, those west of Highway 6 stayed dry. As a result, abnormally dry conditions have crept into Milam, Lee, Burleson, Washington, and Austin Counties.

Drought conditions are building across the state, with areas of extreme (level 3 out of 4) and exceptional (level 4 out of 4) drought present just west of Austin.

Texas Drought Monitor - June 29
Texas Drought Monitor - June 29(kbtx)

While there are rain chances built into the forecast for the upcoming week, they are slim, and don’t look to do much in terms of accumulation. Consequently, drought conditions could build further east into the Brazos Valley over the next week.

Some sporadic rain may keep drought at bay through early next week.
Some sporadic rain may keep drought at bay through early next week.(KBTX)

