Enjoy 4th of July festivities in Giddings

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Giddings is going is all out for Independence Day.

Denise Harlan and Mark Goodson of Giddings shared the details of the events happening over the course of two days.

Starting with Freedom Fest that will kick off Monday night at Veterans Park.

“We’re going to have a free dance and we’re going to have the Lost Cause Band and Texas Unlimited,” said Harlan.

The park will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m for the free event. There will be a splash pad, cornhole boards, pickleball court and food trucks.

“Just bring your lawn chairs and your cooler or whatever and come have fun,” said Harlan.

Then on Tuesday morning, the volunteer fire department will be selling BBQ plates at Fireman’s Park.

“All day long, they’ll have activities out there. And then that night they’ll have fireworks at 10 p.m. It’s a huge fireworks display,” said Harlan.

Tuesday evening you can get in on all the bull riding action at the “Fury on the 4th” event.

Gates open at 6 p.m., tickets are $20 for adults, kids 7-14-years-old are $5, and kids 6 and under get in for free.

“Enjoy freestyle bull fighting, which is the clowns that fight against the Mexican Fighting Bulls real fast. We have a shark cage that we sit out in the middle arena. We let people go in there six at a time. They get to go out there and watch it at ground level. So it’s really pretty cool,” said Goodson.

There will also be mutton busting and bull poker, the winner will get $1,000.

