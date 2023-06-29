Enjoy live music, movies, nature in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a busy summer in Navasota with events that give residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the city in a new way. From the upcoming Freedom Festival to the Sounds of Summer concerts, there’s a lot for families to take advantage of.

The 4th Annual Freedom Festival is Friday, and it kicks off at 6 p.m. with The Fourth of July Parade starting on Brosig Avenue. It will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Participation in the parade is free and doesn’t require registration.

“We want everybody to come out,” Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said. “Bring your little red wagon, you can walk, bring the dog, bring a truck, bring a float, do anything.”

Following the parade, the Texas Unlimited Band will take the stage outside of Navasota’s City Hall at 7 p.m. There will also be kids’ activities, vendors, food and beverages to purchase and a cornhole tournament. The night will conclude with fireworks at Brule Field at 9:30 p.m.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Navasota’s Movies in Park will kick off the following week on July 7. Every Friday around 8:30 p.m., families can enjoy a free movie at Brule Park at 103 Brosig Street. Here’s the lineup:

July 7 – “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

July 14 – “Night at the Museum”

July 21 – “The Sandlot”

July 28 – “Top Gun: Maverick” (date night showing)

These movies will be shown on a big screen, and attendees can bring a lawn chair, a blanket and snacks to make the experience even better.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another event residents and visitors can enjoy is the monthly farmers market. The next one will be July 8 in the Navasota Public Library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors with everything from fresh foods to baked goods and crafts.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Sounds of Summer concert series is another monthly activity anyone can enjoy. The Brown Sugar Band will be performing July 21 and The Lost Boys will take the stage August 18. Both concerts are from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Navasota’s City Hall grounds.

More information about the city’s events can be found on its new tourism website here.

Along with the city’s numerous events, it’s partnered with KBTX, Texas Grill Supply and Slovacek’s for the Chillin’ & Grillin’ Giveaway. Along with the chance to win weekly prizes, there’s a grand prize that’s valued at over $2,500.

A Yeti cooler and two Adirondack chairs from the city of Navasota are included in that grand prize. These can come in handy at the city’s events.

More information about the giveaway can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.