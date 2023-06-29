From The Ground Up: Sustainability keeps producers in business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As demand increases across the country producers are trying to find ways to sustain their level of production. One way of doing that is by minimizing losses on farms, like cattle and crops.

“If a rancher or a producer is still in business right now, they’ve been sustainable in some way, shape or form. Because they’ve sustained their operation up until this point,” said Texas A&M Livestock Sustainability Specialist Jacquelyn Prestegaard

Prestegaard also says in today’s time producer’s focal point should be on preventing losses.

“What can you do to either maintain what you’re already doing in terms of profit, environmental excretion or environmental load, and also just being content with your operation?”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.