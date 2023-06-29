LaViolette Named to Collegiate National Team Roster

CARY, N.C. – Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette has been named to the official 31-man roster for the 2023 Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the completion of the 2023 CNT Training Camp, a four-game intrasquad series played at the National Training Complex. The squad will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30 to July 12 at various venues across the Carolinas.

LaViolette is the first Aggie to make the Collegiate National Team since Asa Lacy in 2019, and the first A&M position player to do so since Braden Shewmake in 2018. His selection marks the 33rd time an Aggie has been chosen for the team, tying Texas A&M with Cal State Fullerton for the fourth most all-time selections to the team.

“After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today, “CNT manager Larry Lee said. “Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night in Cary.

His skills were on display during the Stars & Stripes Intrasquad series where he went 6-for-16 with a pair of RBI. LaViolette is one of seven SEC players to be named to the squad and one of six native Texans.

In all, 24 different schools are represented on the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster, with six boasting a pair of athletes: Florida, Kansas State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

The 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series is set for June 30-July 4, with games at the National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.), the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Durham, N.C.), Atrium Health Ballpark in (Kannapolis, N.C.) and Segra Stadium in (Fayetteville, N.C.).

The National Training Complex will host the opening three games of the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series July 7-9, while games four and five of the series will be played at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in (Charleston, SC.), on July 11 and 12.

Team USA leads the series with Chinese Taipei 15-0-4 (Overall: 80-13-2). Against Japan, the stars and stripes lead the series 24-19 (Overall: 133-107-2), including a 21-1 (Overall: 87-33-2) series record in the United States. All time, the Collegiate National Team boasts a record of 135-32-2 in North Carolina dating back to 1987, including a 38-14-1 mark at the National Training Complex in Cary.

The full 2023 Collegiate National Team roster is as follows:

2023 Collegiate National Team Roster(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Ben Abeldt; LHP; McKinney, Texas; TCU

Matt Ager; RHP; Pleasanton, Calif.; UC Santa Barbara

Drew Beam; RHP; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Tennessee

Jac Caglianone; LHP/1B; Tampa, Fla.; Florida

Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Marietta, Ga.; Georgia

Christian Coppola; RHP; Galloway, N.J.; Rutgers

Kaelen Culpepper; INF; Memphis, Tenn.; Kansas State

Duce Gourson; INF; San Diego, Calif.; UCLA

Rodney Green, Jr.; OF; Richmond, Calif.; Cal

Luke Holman; RHP; Sinking Spring, Pa.

*Carter Holton; LHP; Guyton, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Johnson; RHP; Red Oak, Texas; Dallas Baptist

Seaver King; INF; Athena, Ga.; Wake Forest

Jace LaViolette ; OF; Katy, Texas; Texas A&M

Michael Massey; RHP; Suwanee, Ga.; Wake Forest

Xavier Meachem; RHP; Winterville, N.C.; NC A&T

Omar Melendez; LHP; Cayey, P.R.; Alabama State

Braden Montgomery; OF/RHP; Madison, Miss.; Stanford

^Malcolm Moore; C; Sacramento, Calif.; Stanford

^Christian Moore; INF; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Tennessee

Brandon Neely; RHP; Seville, Fla.; Florida

Tyson Neighbors; RHP; Royse City, Texas; Kansas State

Griff O’Ferrall; INF; Richmond, Va.; Virginia

Fran Oschell III; RHP; Phoenixville, Pa.; Duke

Kyle Robinson; RHP; Vienna, Va.; Texas Tech

Hagen Smith; LHP; Bullard, Texas; Arkansas

Ryan Stafford; C; Folsom, Calif.; Cal Poly

JJ Wetherholt; INF; Mars, Pa.; West Virginia

Nicholas Wilson; RHP; Carrollton, Texas; Southern

Jay Woolfolk; RHP; Chesterfield, Va.; Virginia

Trey Yesavage; RHP; Boyertown, Pa.; East Carolina

*denotes national team alum^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant

