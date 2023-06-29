Legionella bacteria discovered in HVAC system at Brazos County jail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials received test results Wednesday indicating the presence of Legionella bacteria in the HVAC system of one of the housing units at the Brazos County Jail. When the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the test results, approximately 100 inmates were moved immediately as a precaution, according to the agency. |

The following information has been distributed to all staff and inmates:

“We are writing to inform you of a recent development within the facility that we believe is of utmost importance. We have detected the presence of Legionella bacteria in the air handlers of Housing Unit 2.

First and foremost, all inmates from Housing Unit 2 have been removed from the affected area to ensure their safety. Comprehensive testing and treatment of the facility’s air handling and water systems will be conducted to eliminate the presence of the bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. It is not spread person-to-person but through small droplets of water in the air that are breathed in. It’s important to note that most people exposed to Legionella do not become ill. People at higher risk of illness are those with a weakened immune system, those 50 years or older, smokers, and people with chronic lung disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough, which usually start 2-10 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Currently, there are no known cases in the facility. In the event any inmate or staff member shows signs or reports these symptoms, they will receive immediate medical attention. Our health team is well-equipped and ready to handle and treat any possible cases.

The health and safety of our inmates and staff are our top priority, and we are taking all necessary actions to best contain the situation and prevent any health risks. We are working closely with health experts to monitor and handle this situation effectively. You will be updated on the progress and any changes that might occur. We are here to answer your questions or address any concerns you may have regarding this issue.

We appreciate your trust and patience as we work through this situation.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.