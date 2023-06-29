Marching kazoo band to highlight Chappell Hill Independence Day parade

CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) - The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade with an all-American experience full of small town charm.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in downtown Chappell Hill. This year will be the 46th year and the theme is “A Star Spangled Spectacular Independence Day Parade.”

The parade begins with the firing of Roger & Paula Imm’s Kingfisher Cannon, it will have the World Famous Marching Kazoo Band, food and beverages, face painting, photo booth, live music and more.

You can sign your kids up for the “World Famous Marching Kazoo Band”, and enter your float, classic car, marching group/band, mounted horses, animal cart, tractor or bicycle in the parade.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.