Marching kazoo band to highlight Chappell Hill Independence Day parade

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in downtown Chappell Hill
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) - The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade with an all-American experience full of small town charm.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in downtown Chappell Hill. This year will be the 46th year and the theme is “A Star Spangled Spectacular Independence Day Parade.”

The parade begins with the firing of Roger & Paula Imm’s Kingfisher Cannon, it will have the World Famous Marching Kazoo Band, food and beverages, face painting, photo booth, live music and more.

You can sign your kids up for the “World Famous Marching Kazoo Band”, and enter your float, classic car, marching group/band, mounted horses, animal cart, tractor or bicycle in the parade.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
The two 16-year-olds were last seen in College Station.
Police looking for missing College Station teens
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
Former College Station Mayor, namesake of library Larry Ringer dies at 85
Brazos County is hoping to improve broadband services in their area.
Brazos County residents frustrated with internet speeds, cellular service
Mountain View prison in Gatesville on September 19, 2019.
Inmates are dying in stifling Texas prisons, but the state seldom acknowledges heat as a cause of death

Latest News

From The Ground Up: Sustainability keeping producers in business
From The Ground Up: Sustainability keeps producers in business
From The Ground Up: Sustainability keeping producers in business
Students run around a playground with upgrades in the near future.
Bryan ISD School Board approves upgrades to infrastructure
From the upcoming Freedom Festival to the Sounds of Summer concerts, there’s a lot for families...
Enjoy live music, movies, nature in Navasota