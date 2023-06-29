Meet Jamie Morrison: A&M’s volleyball head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jamie Morrison is the new face of the Texas A&M Volleyball program. He doesn’t have any collegiate head coaching experience, but said he has unfinished business in the college ranks.

Nicole Griffith: “When you hear that you are the new Texas A&M head coach volleyball coach what goes through your mind?”

Jamie Morrison: “Excitement number one. The first day on the job I was driving by Kyle Field, and there was a moment when I was sitting by the stoplight waiting for it to turn right, and it hit me how large of a scale this is.”

NG: “Describe yourself and briefly explain where you came from.”

JM: “I’m really about trying to develop great human beings that play this game at the highest possible level. (I) spent four years with our men’s national team and won a gold medal then I switched over to the women’s national team and spent four years there and won a silver medal. (I) left the national team for eight to nine months and coached at UC Irvine, and went back and another three years later won a bronze medal, so one of each color and had an amazing experience.”

NG: “What attracted you to this? What do you want your team to look like?”

JM: “It was the right time to do this for college athletics was apiece of it. For me this was the right place. I think for the state in terms of Texas and the athletes that are coming out of the juniors level.. it’s one of those densly populated areas of talent in the country, so I don’t have to go far to recruit to make this program great. I actually want to remind this team of where this program has been. It’s been to an Elite 8 that it’s been to consecutive Sweet 16s. This is a program that that was the expectation.

NG: “First collegiate head coaching job is in the SEC are there any nerves with that and knowing that this is an SEC program that expects to excel?”

JM: “I firmly believe there is nothing like the national team. The stress that comes with it, and the engine that you have to have in order to work and get stuff done at that level. I’m extremely competitive and extremely good at putting together puzzles. I don’t like to lose and I will find ways to make sure that the program is succeeding whether it be one match or the overall long term future of this. There really are some amazing human beings that are a piece of this program. I’m excited about where it can be in the next year and where it can be in the next five.”

Morrison is still in the process of compiling his roster this off-season. The season starts with the maroon and white scrimmage on August 15th.

