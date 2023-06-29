Memorial Student Center at A&M will be recommended as voting and early voting location

The county’s Vote Center Review Committee has researched different locations that could accommodate voters.
The Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University in College Station last year.
The Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University in College Station last year.(Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday afternoon Brazos County Commissioners discussed possible voting locations for the upcoming elections.

The county’s Vote Center Review Committee researched different locations that could accommodate voters.

Things the committee considered when choosing possible locations were accessibility to voters and if they would be able to accommodate voters doing in and out of the locations for a two-week period.

“We’ve put six polling locations in each of the four precincts so they’re evenly distributed throughout the county. I think everybody will have a place to go vote that will be convenient for them,” said Precinct Three Commissioner Nancy Berry.

A location that had a lot of residents interested was the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

The MSC will be recommended an early voting and election day location.

You can see a full list of voting locations in the presentation below.

