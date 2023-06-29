Nelson Leads the Aggies on Day Two of U.S. National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS - Texas A&M men’s swimmer Baylor Nelson claimed a top-five finish in the 200m free to lead a strong day for the Aggies at the Phillips 66 National Championships Wednesday at the Indiana University Natatorium.

Nelson began the day clocking a program-best time of 1:46.89 in the 200m free prelims and punched his ticket to the A final, dropping over two seconds from his previous top time. Proving he had more in the tank, Nelson went 1:46.51 in the evening session to finish fifth and position himself to compete for Team USA later this year.

Classmate Connor Foote earned a spot in the consolation final of the 50m fly and posted a new personal best of 24.07 for a 15th-place finish. Senior Alex Sanchez advanced to the finals in the 200m breast after earning a U.S. Olympic Trials cut time of 2:15.57 in prelims. He went on to place 19th, lowering his personal best with a time of 2:14.97.

Newcomer Logan Brown also impressed in the morning session of the 200m breast, going a personal-best 2:15.74 to earn a spot in the C final, but was disqualified in the final.

In prelims, senior Thomas Shomper posted a top-50 time of 2:04.44 in the 200m back. Aggie pro Brett Pinfold went 1:52.01 for a top-50 finish in the 200m free and Shaine Casas placed 13th in the 200m back with a time of 1:58.65, but did not compete in the final.

On the women’s side, seniors Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall each earned a second swim with top-26 finishes in prelims. Stepanek clocked in at 2:00.60 to place 22nd in the 200m free final, while Theall went 27.31 in the 50m fly final to earn a top-20 finish.

Competition will continue Thursday with the 400m IM, 100m fly, 50m breast and 50 back. Prelims will begin at 9 a.m. CT and finals getting underway at 6 p.m. CT.

