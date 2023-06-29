RELLIS campus hosting 4th annual drive-in firework, drone show

Fireworks over the RELLIS Campus
Fireworks over the RELLIS Campus(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You are invited to attend the 4th annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus this 4th of July.

The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m..

WTAW will broadcast patriotic music synced to the fireworks and drones.

If you can’t make it out, KBTX will broadcast the show on the CW8 Aggieland. You can also find it on our Facebook page.

