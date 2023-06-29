Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khanh Phan
College Station woman receives 45 year prison sentence for murder
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at a home on Westfield Drove near Flowermound Drive.
Police respond to incident in College Station neighborhood
One juvenile was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence, and the second juvenile was...
Navasota police nab two juveniles accused of robbery
They say this is due to excessive heat and high-water use.
Wickson Creek SUD implements stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

Latest News

Brazos County Detention Center
Legionella bacteria discovered in HVAC system at Brazos County jail
Cadets from Squadron 23 march through the Texas A&M University campus prior to a football game...
The 2023 season marks the last season the Corps of Cadets will conduct a march-in to Kyle Field
An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.
Father buys son first lottery ticket for graduation, hits $50,000 jackpot
NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
A 94-million-year-old mosasaur fossil was found in Utah.
University professor and team discover 94-million-year-old fossil of ancient sea-dwelling creature